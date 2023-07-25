Motorcyclist caught riding at 165kmh

A motorcyclist has had his licence suspended after he was caught allegedly travelling at 165kmh north of Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the motorbike was being ridden between Dunedin and Palmerston at a speed of 165kmh while in a 100kmh zone.

Police stopped the motorcyclist at about 3.45pm and the man was charged with speeding and dangerous driving.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he is summoned to appear in court in August.

