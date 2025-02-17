Motorcyclist in hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has ended up in hospital with a possible broken arm and hip after a crash in Dunedin.

A 52-year-old man crashed into a car in Serpentine Ave at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 32-year-old man was driving uphill in Serpentine Ave and was indicating to turn right onto Queens Dr when the 52-year-old attempted to over take him on a motorbike and crashed in to him.

The biker was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a possible broken arm and hip.

Snr Sgt Bond said an investigation was still ongoing but no alcohol was involved.

mark.john@odt.co.nz