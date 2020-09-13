Near miss at Taieri Mouth

This photograph of Taieri Mouth, taken in 2016, shows a deeper water channel to the north, but the nearby bar often shifts. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Boaties are being urged to be careful crossing the bar at Taieri Mouth after a near miss today.

It was the second boat to come into trouble at that spot this week.

Senior sergeant Brian Benn said two people were tipped out of their boat while crossing the bar at hightide at 9.55am.

A four metre aluminium boat was tipped by a series of waves.

"Thankfully, they had life jackets on and managed to swim a short distance to shore where they were located with the assistance of First Response Taieri Mouth, some local fishermen and an off-duty police officer," he said.

Surf Life Saving and the Otago Rescue Helicopter were stood down after the boaties were safe on the shore, but they required medical assistance due to hypothermia and shock.

Snr sgt Benn said it was good that the crew were wearing life jackets and they had possibly prevented them from drowning.

"They also had good communication lines and two motors on board, so they certainly came prepared for their trip."

While the weather was relatively calm at the time of the incident, the sea became rough an hour later.

Snr sgt Benn said regardless of the time of the year, the weather could change "in an instant" and make crossing difficult at high or low tide.

Earlier in the week, a 28 foot cabin boat capsized at the bar at Taieri Mouth at low tide, resulting in four people needing rescuing.

"Water safety is so important and some simple common sense checks can prevent needless tragedies.

"It's important when boating to be familiar with navigational hazards in your area to ensure a safe passage, especially on the Taieri Mouth bar."

He said boaties should always wear a life jacket, have two forms of waterproof communication, tell someone on shore their trip intensions, check the water and weather forecast and ensure equipment is safe.

As for leaving the Taieri Mouth bar, he had the following tips:

• Before leaving harbour, a skipper must assess conditions on the bar.

• Skippers must be aware that a rapid change in conditions might prevent a safe return to harbour.

• Craft unable to weather adverse seas outside the bar should not leave port.

• Those vessels leaving for longer trips should ensure they have adequate reserve fuel and provisions to enable the vessel to remain at sea and/or divert to another port should adverse bar conditions prevail on their return.

• Ensure that your vessel has sufficient stability.

• All vessels must be in a stable condition.

Skippers should also be aware of all the factors that determine a vessel's stability including:

• The free surface effect of liquids and loose fish.

• Additional weights on deck, including portable ice slurry bins and fuel containers.

• The loss of stability that occurs if deck enclosures or bins suddenly fill with water

• Modifications to a vessel may be detrimental to its stability.

• The movement of weights within the vessel, including people.