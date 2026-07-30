© Allied MediaThe 3.15km 33kV cable stretches from the Kaikorai Valley zone substation, in Stone St, to Transpower’s Halfway Bush grid exit point yard, in Wakari Rd. Graphic: ODT artist Aurora Energy has completed a major electricity infrastructure project in Dunedin, replacing two ageing 33 kV cables between the Kaikorai Valley zone substation and Transpower’s Halfway Bush Grid Exit Point. The 3km cable replacement project strengthens the security and reliability of electricity supply for more than 3300 homes and businesses supplied by the Kaikorai Valley zone substation. Aurora Energy general manager service delivery Richard Starkey said in a statement the project was an important investment in the resilience of the local electricity network. “These cables are a critical part of the network supplying customers in Kaikorai Valley, Halfway Bush and surrounding areas. Replacing them now helps improve reliability for years to come.” Construction was completed over a six-month period and involved installing new underground cables through a challenging route, encompassing busy commercial and residential areas, crossings of two major waterways and heavily congested sections of Kaikorai Valley Rd. A key element of the project was the use of directional drilling through Kempthorne Pl, which reduced the need for excavation and helped minimise disruption for local residents. “Projects of this nature can be complex, particularly in established urban environments. “Careful planning and innovative construction methods enabled the team to complete the work while minimising impacts on residents, businesses and road users,” Mr Starkey said. Aurora Energy worked closely with landowners, businesses and the wider community throughout the project, providing regular updates and engaging directly with stakeholders affected by the works. “We’d like to thank everyone who supported the project and worked with us throughout construction,” Mr Starkey said. “The positive engagement from the community played an important role in helping us deliver the project safely and efficiently.” — Allied Media