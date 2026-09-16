The long-awaited sterilisation centre for Dunedin Hospital is finally ready for operation two years after a scathing report revealed hundreds of incidents of theatre equipment being contaminated.

It comes after years of waiting from clinicians and general staff, and will provide support for safe surgery, outpatient procedures and clinical care.

Located on the first floor of the Children’s Pavilion, the new facility replaced sterile services areas that no longer had the space, layout or infrastructure needed to meet current standards and demand.

It will act as an interim centre while the new Dunedin hospital’s outpatient building starts to get operational and consequently provide more capacity for the new outpatient building once that was fully open.

The interim sterilisation centre comes off the back of extreme concern from staff and clinicians about the old system over the past few years.

In 2024, the health and disability commissioner issued a scathing report on the previous sterilisation services, after about 500 incidents a year were reported by staff of theatre equipment being contaminated.

In 2021, five surgeries started before medical staff realised their instruments were not properly sterilised.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) Te Waipounamu regional director of infrastructure Dr Rob Ojala said the new facility was an important investment for patients and staff.

“This facility at Dunedin Hospital provides an improved interim unit while the new Dunedin hospital is being delivered.

“It brings sterile services into one location, improves air quality and ventilation, and supports a one-way flow of instruments and equipment through dedicated decontamination, packing, sterilisation and dispatch areas.”

HNZ said about 12,200 surgeries were performed each year at Dunedin Hospital, supported by sterile services teams who prepared the instruments and equipment needed for safe care.

General manager for surgical services and radiology Stephen Jenkins said this week’s opening was a significant milestone for sterile services.

“Sterile services are essential to the safe running of theatres, outpatient procedures and many other clinical services.

“The new unit gives our sterile services teams a better working environment, with improved air quality and ventilation, dedicated decontamination, packing, sterilisation and dispatch areas, and clearer one-way processes.”

The interim facility would support safe, reliable care at Dunedin Hospital now and provide the capacity needed until a permanent sterile services facility opens in the future, Dr Jenkins said.