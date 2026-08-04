New treatment for stomach cancer close

After 15 years of research, a chemo-preventative drug trial that could stop stomach cancer developing in people who carry a hereditary genetic mutation, is on “the very near horizon”. More than 400 people are diagnosed with stomach cancer in New Zealand each year and it is the eighth-most fatal cancer in the country. University of Otago Cancer Genetics Laboratory principal investigator Prof Parry Guilford first identified the CDH1 gene mutation that causes Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC) in 1997. Prof Guilford and his team went on to develop a genetic test for the CDH1 gene, which has given stomach cancer patients the ability to identify and understand their risk of cancer and take the life-saving action of having their stomachs removed. The test has dramatically decreased mortality rates from HDGC around the world. Since then, the research team has screened thousands of drugs for effectiveness at killing CDH1-mutated cells, leading to a shortlist of candidate chemo-prevention drugs which would eliminate the need for stomach removal. “Now we have two or three preferred drug candidates we want to try in clinical studies.” Prof Guilford is also working with colleagues at the University of Otago School of Pharmacy to find a way to deliver the drug straight to the stomach. “All of these drugs do have side effects. But if we can get the drug straight to the stomach, then we can bypass a lot of those side effects. “Our colleagues in the School of Pharmacy have done a really good job and developed a stomach delivery system that releases the drug without it getting to other organs nearly as much. “We’re currently working our way through proving preclinical models that show it works really well. “And then we’ll look to go into clinical trials.” Clinical trials were likely to begin within the next two years, he said. “They are on the very near horizon. “It’s been incredibly difficult work and we’re very, very excited that we’ve got proof of principle and a couple of really good drugs. “We think we’re on track and so we’re really gratified that we’ve got this far.” Prof Guilford said if one of the drugs being trialled, worked as expected, it would mean people with the CDH1 gene mutation would no longer have to have their stomachs surgically removed. Stomach removal was a major operation that had long-term ramifications for the patients, he said. “By taking this approach, trying to develop this chemo-prevention drug, then we hope to be able to stop the surgery occurring.” The research has been conducted with nearly $NZ1 million in funding from the No Stomach For Cancer (NSFC) organisation, based in Wisconsin, United States. john.lewis@odt.co.nz