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Dunedin

New treatment for stomach cancer close

University of Otago\\u00A0Cancer Genetics Laboratory principal investigator Prof Parry Guilford\\u00A0hopes to start a chemopreventative drug trial that could stop people who carry the CDH1 genetic mutation, from developing Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC). Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
University of Otago\\u00A0Cancer Genetics Laboratory principal investigator Prof Parry Guilford\\u00A0hopes to start a chemopreventative drug trial that could stop people who carry the CDH1 genetic mutation, from developing Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC). Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
University of Otago Cancer Genetics Laboratory principal investigator Prof Parry Guilford hopes to start a chemopreventative drug trial that could stop people who carry the CDH1 genetic mutation, from developing Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC). Photo: Gerard O'Brien
John Lewis
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
News|Dunedin
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