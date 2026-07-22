Allied Media is launching a new-look ODT.co.nz website today.

The site is built on upgraded newsroom technology designed to ensure Allied Media continues to be the leading media voice in the South.

Readers will notice improved navigation reflecting the breadth of our South Island coverage.

Editor-in-chief Paul McIntyre said the new website was a significant investment in the future of trusted South Island journalism.

"We're proud of the journalism we produce every day, and this investment ensures we have the tools to deliver it in the way our readers expect, now and into the future."

The launch includes a new subscription system aimed at making it easier for readers to log in, reset passwords and move between the website and e-editions.

A new e-edition platform will also debut for the Otago Daily Times and its 23 South Island community newspapers, offering a traditional newspaper view, article mode and audio playback of stories. The ODT+ apps will also be updated.

Print subscribers will continue to receive digital access as part of their subscription, with existing payment arrangements remaining unchanged.

Subscribers will receive instructions on how to access the new website today.