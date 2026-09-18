The artist of a defaced Dunedin mural of an embattled pop star embroiled in controversy has offered his gratitude to the mystery tagger.

The mural in Bath St of Ed Sheeran had the words “free Palestine” stylistically added to the bottom corner of the mural, while faint red streaks were seen dripping down Sheeran’s chin and neck.

The paint was still wet to the touch on Wednesday.

Sheeran has been making headlines across the globe after he booted American rapper Macklemore from his US tour after Macklemore made pro-Palestinian comments during a concert in New Jersey this month.

The Bath St mural of Ed Sheeran has been vandalised with a splatter of red paint and the words "free Palestine" written at the bottom. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The artist of the mural, Tyler Kennedy Stent, said “Ngā mihi nui to the person who wrote ‘Free Palestine’ here”.

"Being born in South Africa, I am particularly conscious of the role international pressure played in challenging apartheid."

He said the 1981 was a “powerful example” from history of people refusing to accept sport, culture and politics could simply be separated when fundamental human rights were at stake.

"I believe the same responsibility extends to celebrities and others with public platforms and influence.

"To remain apolitical in the face of serious human rights violations . . . is not neutral; it enables the status quo to continue.”

He implored the Dunedin City Council and the building owner to consider the words “a valuable collaborative component of my mural and leave them be”.

On social media this week, Macklemore said he was dropped from the tour after billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, rallied other stadium owners and told Sheeran he would not be allowed to play in their venues if the rapper stayed on the tour.

In his own post, Sheeran said venues for upcoming tour dates warned they would pull the shows if Macklemore stayed on.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”

Sheeran said he respected Macklemore’s “strength of purpose to ‌stand ⁠up and shout for what he believes”, but he did not use his “professional platform for politics”.

All the remaining support acts on Sheeran’s US tour have since quit in solidarity with the rapper.

A council spokesperson told the Otago Daily Times earlier this week it acknowledged the strong public sentiment surrounding Sheeran, “but we never condone the vandalism of our public street artworks”.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz