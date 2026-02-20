Students from Knox College make their way to the Otago University Student Association’s annual toga party, held last night on Union Lawn.

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the event was close to sold out — she estimated between 3200 and 3500 people attended.

Caroline Freeman College students Esther Williams (left) and Ruby Mckay head to the toga party on Union Lawn.

"Toga is very much a first-year event, and it's almost kind of like a rite of passage for first years," she said.

"It's a really great opportunity for all the first years just to get to know each other and have a bit of fun together."

Students from Caroline Freeman College ahead of the annual toga party yesterday.

The event was a nice way to finish up Orientation Week, she said.

"We’ve got a nice vibe."