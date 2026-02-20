PHOTO
Students from Knox College make their way to the Otago University Student Association’s annual toga party, held last night on Union Lawn.
Marketing and communications manager Ingrid Roding said the event was close to sold out — she estimated between 3200 and 3500 people attended.
"Toga is very much a first-year event, and it's almost kind of like a rite of passage for first years," she said.
"It's a really great opportunity for all the first years just to get to know each other and have a bit of fun together."
The event was a nice way to finish up Orientation Week, she said.
"We’ve got a nice vibe."