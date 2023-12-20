Wednesday, 20 December 2023

'No big deal': Plane lands on one engine at Dunedin Airport

    Emergency services were called to Dunedin Airport this afternoon after a small plane had engine trouble.

    The plane landed safely and fire crews were stood down before they reached the airport.

    Mainland Air chief executive Phil Kean said during a training flight, the instructor shut an engine down and it would not re-start.

    ‘‘It was no big deal. It’s a twin-engine airplane, part of the lesson became coming in on one engine.’’

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to the airport about 4.25pm after reports of the engine failure, but were stood down after the airplane landed safely.

    A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said it was "standard operating procedure" for airport emergency services to respond "to any aircraft issue/situation".

     

     

