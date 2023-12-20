'No big deal': Plane lands on one engine at Dunedin Airport

Photo: ODT files

Emergency services were called to Dunedin Airport this afternoon after a small plane had engine trouble.

The plane landed safely and fire crews were stood down before they reached the airport.

Mainland Air chief executive Phil Kean said during a training flight, the instructor shut an engine down and it would not re-start.

‘‘It was no big deal. It’s a twin-engine airplane, part of the lesson became coming in on one engine.’’

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to the airport about 4.25pm after reports of the engine failure, but were stood down after the airplane landed safely.

A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said it was "standard operating procedure" for airport emergency services to respond "to any aircraft issue/situation".