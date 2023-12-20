'No big deal': Plane lands on one engine at Dunedin Airport

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The plane landed safely and fire crews were stood down before they reached the airport.
Mainland Air chief executive Phil Kean said during a training flight, the instructor shut an engine down and it would not re-start.
‘‘It was no big deal. It’s a twin-engine airplane, part of the lesson became coming in on one engine.’’
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to the airport about 4.25pm after reports of the engine failure, but were stood down after the airplane landed safely.
A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said it was "standard operating procedure" for airport emergency services to respond "to any aircraft issue/situation".