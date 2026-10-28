Braydon Hepworth. Photo: NZ Police

Police have charged a man with the manslaughter of 21-year-old Christchurch father Braydon Hepworth.

The 60-year-old Christchurch man was arrested in early October and was charged with concealing Hepworth’s body and making a false statement.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said on Wednesday night.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

Last week, police charged a 34-year-old Christchurch man in relation to the concealment of Hepworth’s body, which was found buried under a shed at a Hereford St residential property on October 8.

The last confirmed sighting of Hepworth alive was on September 3 at the Linwood Z Energy service station.

The investigation into Hepworth's disappearance remains ongoing.