More than 130kg of cocaine, two pistols and ammunition have been found inside a shipping container in Auckland.

Staff at a South Auckland business were unpacking the container on Tuesday and called police after finding suspicious looking bags.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police found 137 bricks of the Class A drug.

She said the drugs had an estimated street value of $40 million.

They also found two Glock pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition.

"We can confirm the cocaine has been seized, and further inquiries are under way into the shipment at present.

"Police will be liaising with international law enforcement partners, and we acknowledge the assistance of New Zealand Customs with our inquiries so far."

Detective Inspector Bright says the shipment arrived from Netherlands, stopping at Balboa, Panama on the way.