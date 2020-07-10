No-one hurt in car incidents

No-one was hurt in two incidents involving cars south of central Dunedin about 5pm today, emergency services said.

A car went on fire in southern Kaikorai Valley Rd, near Burnside, about 5pm, and firefighters extinguished the fire, police helping with traffic control in the area, near Ensor St.

Another car broke down in the southbound lane of the Southern Motorway at Fairfield, shortly before 5pm and onlookers reported smoke coming from the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

Occupants of the car were unhurt, she said.

Further details were not immediately available.