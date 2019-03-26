'No place in Dunedin': House of terror accused blessed

Police armed offenders personnel outside the property in Somerville St. Photo: ODT

A ceremony has been held at the Dunedin flat where the Christchurch terror accused lived to affirm the man's beliefs ''have no place in Dunedin''.

The 28-year-old suspect lived in the flat since August 2017, while tenants continue to live in the adjoining unit.

The accused's former Dunedin landlord said there was a private ceremony on Sunday at the property, led by Mana Whenua, and attended by neighbours, friends and Muslims from the city's Al Huda mosque.

"Representatives of Kai Tahu, the Al Huda Mosque, neighbours and close friends participated.

''In this way we affirmed that this person and his beliefs have no place in Dunedin.''

Prior to the shooting, the accused gave notice and moved out.

The landlord previously said the man told him he would not need the flat beyond mid March - the massacres, where 50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, happened on March 15.

Everything the man left in the flat had been removed and destroyed, he said.

He had used a property management company to select tenants and carry out inspections.