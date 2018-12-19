Notes fill the foyer

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Busman's Holiday Band members (from left) James MacAndrew (keyboards, vocals), Mike Smith (lead vocals), Chris Brett (lead guitar), Kevin Livesay (bass) and Steve Hastie (drums) swung into action in the Dunedin Hospital foyer yesterday.

All the band members are employed by the Southern District Health Board. The group comprises three occupational therapists as well as psychologist Brett and courier Hastie.

The concert was staged in support of flood relief in Kerala, southern India, where more than 480 people have died and about a million people were evacuated this year.

The band also performed for the same cause at Wakari Hospital last week.