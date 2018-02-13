O Week alcohol ban approved

A temporary alcohol ban covering parts of North Dunedin during this year’s Orientation Week celebrations has been approved by the Dunedin City Council.

The temporary ban covers the area around Forsyth Barr Stadium and Logan Park, stopping at Harbour Tce, Albany St and Ravensbourne Rd.

It will run from 6pm to midnight from February 21 to 24 to coincide with three Otago University Students’ Association Orientation events at the stadium and the Highlanders v Blues Super Rugby match on February 23.

The OUSA requested the temporary ban, which was also supported by the police.

In a letter to the council, OUSA events co-ordinator Luke Matsopoulos said the temporary ban in the same area last year reduced the level of intoxication at the association’s events.

At a council meeting yesterday, councillors approved the implementation of the temporary alcohol ban.