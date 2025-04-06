Obituary: industry stalwart put people first

Meat industry stalwart Bruce "Chalky" White was also a keen outdoorsman who particularly enjoyed fishing. Photos: supplied BRUCE DALKEITH WHITE

Meat industry stalwart

Bruce "Chalky" White spent nearly five decades immersed in the meat processing industry.

Mr White, who died in Timaru on January 8, aged 83, either managed individually or jointly some of New Zealand’s largest meat processing plants, including Burnside, Mataura, Lorneville, Makarewa and Sockburn.

Then in retirement, he spent 20 years indulging in his love of farming; preparing lambs and cattle for the industry he spent the majority of his life working in.

Born in Gore on August 6, 1941, Mr White grew up in South Dunedin.

After leaving Taieri High School — where he picked up the nickname Chalky — at 15, he went shearing and fencing throughout Otago and Southland.

He spent time working on farms at Tuapeka Mouth and in the Lindis Valley before meeting his future wife Jane at a dance in the Dunedin Town Hall more than 60 years ago, and seeking more permanent employment.

What followed was a 46-year career in the meat processing industry, beginning as a labourer in the lamb slaughter area, and moving up the ranks to general manager of various processing plants.

His last position was overseeing the establishment of Alliance Group’s Dannevirke plant. He also spent four years as the company’s group livestock manager, based in the head office in Invercargill and managing and overseeing procurement contracts and strategy.

He oversaw significant plant consolidation and restructuring as the industry contracted from 80 million to 30 million head of sheep with significant capacity issues.

Former Alliance Group chief executive Owen Poole was impressed initially by how conscientious and hard-working Mr White was.

The pair worked closely together and Mr White was an integral part of many tough decisions that had to be made, Mr Poole said.

The company was dealing with a shrinking population of livestock, too many assets and an over-population of people.

Mr White was concerned about having to let go of people but a lot of that had to be done. Plant management and getting new plants up and running was also never an easy job, Mr Poole said.

"He was a good guy, very conscientious and people focused," he recalled.

He was also "a bit of a wit" and could be a tad impulsive — "you couldn’t call him undecisive".

Mr White out on the farm with furry friend and the future generation of the White family.

Mr White once wrote he was very fortunate to have worked with so many good people during his time as a manager in what was a difficult industry.

"There were hard times when decisions had to be made to downsize the company and processing plants, making several great and loyal people redundant in order to keep the company profitable for the shareholder owners.

"But there were also good times, in particular when milestones and targets were achieved.

"The lifelong friendships created, and seeing managers I picked and mentored to progress across varying industries, was very satisfying."

While livestock group manager, he did a weekly radio segment with rural radio show host Jamie Mackay and that turned into a rugby and farming discussion.

Passionate about rugby, Mr White played seniors for the Taieri and Dunedin clubs and played into his 40s.

While president of the Dunedin club, he brought touch rugby to the city, and allowed the club to build new changing rooms. He also coached the Dunedin seniors.

He was a keen employer of rugby lads who might have an interest in playing for Dunedin and used past relationships to encourage a good stream of "thinking" footballers to the club.

A keen outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing the many rivers of Southland and Otago — an annual Tekapo River fishing trip was a highlight — and skiing the southern slopes with family and friends at Fox Peak and Coronet Peak.

A combined love of of holidays with their family and friends eventually led Mr and Mrs White to Twizel which started out as their holiday destination but ended up as their home. Mr White was still shearing and crutching sheep until he was 79.

During his latter years, Mr White loved volunteering in the Twizel community, serving in various roles for the town’s benefit.

Friend Simon Williamson said he was instrumental in setting up the High Country Medical Trust, securing long-term medical services for the district, and served as chairman of the Twizel Community Board.

He was passionate about his small farm and loved all things farming, particularly lamb marking where he almost had more helpers than lambs, Mr Williamson quipped.

Son Chris said their family could not have asked for a more dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was always looking for the latest news on his grandchildren.

"As a sounding board of advice and quick read of character, he wasn’t often wrong," he said.

"He was always enjoying family and friends and a beer or whisky with his mates, and a practical joke at others expense."

Mr White, who was predeceased by son Antony, is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Pip, son Chris and grandchildren Oscar, Harrison and Harper. — Sally Rae