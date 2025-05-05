Dunedin in for some sun, warmth

St Clair and Second Beach yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunner stunner was in full force and the city basked in sunshine yesterday — luckily, the clear skies are expected to stick around.

A MetService forecaster said the Musselburgh weather station recorded a temperature of 12°C at 2pm yesterday.

However, that top temp is due to head upwards as the week progresses.

She predicted the sunny weather would hang around as New Zealand was hit with a high-pressure system.

The days would be warm, but the lack of cloud would mean cool overnight temperatures.

"We have quite high daytime temperatures in the high 10s, and on Wednesday it would be going up to 21°C."

Overnight, those temperatures could dip to the single digits.

On Thursday, Dunedin may be due for some rougher weather with a cold front hitting the South, then moving northwards.

"It does look like there’s going to be a period of rain there through the day and some showers to follow that into Friday morning."

By Friday, the skies were predicted to start to clear up again with Saturday enjoying some settled weather.

Wind-wise, with the fine weather, there would not be much wind anywhere until Thursday when the cold front came through and some northerly winds hit that front, but it would be nothing significant, she said.

