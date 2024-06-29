Occupants flee after Mosgiel car crash

Police were alerted to the crash early on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Police are on the hunt for the occupants of a vehicle that rolled in Mosgiel early today after they fled the scene of the crash.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash, at the intersection of Wingatui Soper Rds, about 12:25am.

"The vehicle rolled after travelling down a closed road that was under construction, causing damage to some fencing and equipment in the area," police said.

"The occupants left the scene after being picked up by another vehicle and have not yet been located."

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.