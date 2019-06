FENZ staff attended an incident in Oxford St this evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person in a St Kilda house was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries this afternoon, after fire broke out in the building.

The flames were out when Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived just after 5.30pm, and a high-pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.

The cause of the fire was not available, but a FENZ spokesman said officers were satisfied it was not suspicious.