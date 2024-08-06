Tuesday, 6 August 2024

One hurt in MacLaggan St crash

    Police at the crash scene. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a crash in the central city. 

    Emergency services were called to MacLaggan St about 5pm today. 

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a collision involving two people in one vehicle. 

    A spokesman for Fire and Emergency Services NZ said a car hit a power pole. 

    One appliance from Dunedin and one from Willowbank were sent. 

    A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries. 

    The road was closed for a time but has since reopened. 

     

     

     

