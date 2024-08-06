One hurt in MacLaggan St crash

Police at the crash scene. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a crash in the central city.

Emergency services were called to MacLaggan St about 5pm today.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a collision involving two people in one vehicle.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency Services NZ said a car hit a power pole.

One appliance from Dunedin and one from Willowbank were sent.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.