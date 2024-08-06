One hurt in MacLaggan St crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a crash in the central city.
Emergency services were called to MacLaggan St about 5pm today.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a collision involving two people in one vehicle.
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency Services NZ said a car hit a power pole.
One appliance from Dunedin and one from Willowbank were sent.
A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.