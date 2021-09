scooter_accident_online_medium.jpg Police at the scene of the accident this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and an e-scooter outside a Dunedin supermarket this morning.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was called to Cumberland St, outside Countdown, at 11.07am.

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the accident had occurred.