Firefighters at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Dundas and Great King Sts. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

One person was injured when two vehicles crashed in North Dunedin today.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash in Great King St just after 2.45pm.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road was blocked initially, but the vehicles had now been towed, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were also at the scene.