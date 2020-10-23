Friday, 23 October 2020

Updated 4.45 pm

One serious after crash near Aramoana

    By Emma Perry
    Two people are injured after a car rolled down a bank at Heyward Pt, near Aramoana, this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said it was alerted to the crash on Whareakake Rd about 3.50pm. 

    Both occupants had made it out of the car, but one appeared to have serious injuries, she said. 

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John and police were going to the scene. 

    A St John spokesman said one person had serious injuries and one had minor injuries as a result of the crash. 

    A helicopter was called to the crash scene, he said.

