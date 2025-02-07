One serious after Mosgiel crash as speeding car runs stop sign

A person was seriously hurt when two young men returning from the pub smashed into another car in Mosgiel before one of them tried to fight bystanders, police said

The 25-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger, were speeding along Green St towards High St late on Wednesday evening when the crash happened.

They blasted through a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle with two occupants in their fifties, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

One of the two occupants of the T-boned vehicle was trapped in the car and had to be cut out by firefighters from the Mosgiel and Dunedin using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said once freed the trapped person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The other person was in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.

Snr Sgt Bond said in the chaos, the 25-year-old driver fled the scene and the 20-year-old stayed behind due to trying to start a fight with bystanders.

When police arrived, the 20-year-old started behaving threateningly towards police and was arrested but later released.

Inquiries were underway to locate the 25-year-old driver who fled.

