One serious after Mosgiel crash as speeding car runs stop sign

A person was seriously hurt when two young men returning from the pub smashed into another car in Mosgiel before one of them tried to fight bystanders, police said
The 25-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger, were speeding along Green St towards High St late on Wednesday evening when the crash happened.
They blasted through a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle with two occupants in their fifties, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.
One of the two occupants of the T-boned vehicle was trapped in the car and had to be cut out by firefighters from the Mosgiel and Dunedin using hydraulic cutting equipment.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said once freed the trapped person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
The other person was in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.
Snr Sgt Bond said in the chaos, the 25-year-old driver fled the scene and the 20-year-old stayed behind due to trying to start a fight with bystanders.
When police arrived, the 20-year-old started behaving threateningly towards police and was arrested but later released.
Inquiries were underway to locate the 25-year-old driver who fled.