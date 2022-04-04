One seriously injured as car rolls down bank

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A person is in serious condition after a car rolled down a bank in Dunedin today.

A police spokesman said it was notified about 12.30pm of a crash involving a single vehicle on on Forfar St, in Maryhill, about 12.30pm.

No road blockages were reported, he said.

A St John Spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

One patient was in a serious condition, she said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the car had rolled down a bank and onto private property.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz