One seriously injured as car rolls down bank

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A person is in serious condition after a car rolled down a bank in Dunedin today.

    A police spokesman said it was notified about 12.30pm of a crash involving a single vehicle on on Forfar St, in Maryhill, about 12.30pm.

    No road blockages were reported, he said.

    A St John Spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

    One patient was in a serious condition, she said.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the car had rolled down a bank and onto private property.

