One seriously injured in Fairfield crash

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Morris Rd, Fairfield.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash about 8.45pm, near the intersection with Main Rd.

Two others were also injured in the crash but were treated by St John at the scene.

Morris Rd is closed due to the crash but an alternative route is in place.

Morris Rd was being used as a detour while maintenance is undertaken on the Southern Motorway (SH1).

Police have asked people to avoid the area if they can.