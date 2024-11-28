One seriously injured in Fairfield crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is seriously injured after being trapped in their car following a crash in Dunedin this afternoon.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Old Brighton Rd, in Fairfield, at about 1.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.
An extrication was performed to remove the person from the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended the scene and transported the patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
Traffic management was in place.
Fire crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Roslyn attended.