One seriously injured in Fairfield crash

Emergency services attend the crash scene of Old Brighton Road in Fairfield today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person is seriously injured after being trapped in their car following a crash in Dunedin this afternoon.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Old Brighton Rd, in Fairfield, at about 1.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.

An extrication was performed to remove the person from the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended the scene and transported the patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic management was in place.

Fire crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Roslyn attended.