One seriously injured in Port Chalmers house fire

A person is seriously injured after being rescued from a burning house by firefighters in Port Chalmers this afternoon.

Firefighters battled the blaze in a house on Magnetic St, after the fire broke out at 4.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were informed someone was still in the single-storey house when they arrived.

They were able to extract the person and were awaiting an ambulance. There were not details about the person's condition.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A reporter at the scene said a lot of black smoke was pouring from the roof of the house.

Many neighbours were out on the footpath watching as firefighters continued trying to bring the fire under control.