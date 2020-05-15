Friday, 15 May 2020

One seriously injured in Port Chalmers house fire

    By Daisy Hudson
    A person is seriously injured after being rescued from a burning house by firefighters in Port Chalmers this afternoon.

    Firefighters battled the blaze in a house on Magnetic St, after the fire broke out at 4.40pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were informed someone was still in the single-storey house when they arrived.

    They were able to extract the person and were awaiting an ambulance. There were not details about the person's condition.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

    A reporter at the scene said a lot of black smoke was pouring from the roof of the house.

    Many neighbours were out on the footpath watching as firefighters continued trying to bring the fire under control.

    Firefighters battled the blaze in a house on Magnetic St, after the fire broke out at 4.40pm. Photo: Christine O'Connor
