Emergency services at the scene of a crash in South Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Ben Andrews

One person is believed to be seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in South Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd at Colston St about 1.25pm.

Initial indications were one person was seriously injured in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

Traffic management was in place, she said.