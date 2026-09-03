Controversial Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong has been accused of not listening to students who feel unsafe in his presence, as he faces a potential ban from the University of Otago campus.

He had failed to respect their boundaries and caused them distress, he was told.

University registrar Dr David Clark wrote to Cr Ong on Thursday inviting him to respond to allegations about inappropriate behaviour.

The university is considering serving Cr Ong a trespass notice covering university grounds and premises.

The Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) plans to issue its own notice concerning its premises.

Dr Clark told Cr Ong that OUSA had reported two alleged incidents in which the councillor’s physical proximity or contact was unwanted during a campus protest.

This had included after the students had asked him to move or they had expressed their discomfort, he said.

“The vice-chancellor has seen a video in relation to one of these incidents which validates that two students asked you to move and appeared uncomfortable when you refused to do so.

“He also spoke to the two students, who reiterated their distress and discomfort.”

Cr Ong had also posted on social media about being near the St David St building at 3am and at Ubar late at night and had taken photographs of students attending flat parties.

Cr Ong at student fees protest at Otago University at the end of July. Photo: Screengrab

“Your behaviour towards students on campus within these contexts has led to them reporting that they feel uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Dr Clark said OUSA had advised complaints came from a variety of students this year.

“There is also a concern that you are interacting with students in contexts where they are vulnerable because they are consuming alcohol.”

Dr Clark told Cr Ong OUSA had expressed concern in general that “you are not listening to our students when they express they feel uncomfortable or unsafe in your presence and that you are not respecting their boundaries”.

Cr Ong was given until 3pm on Monday, September 7, to respond.

Cr Ong objected to the deadline.

“Since I am busy foremost relentlessly serving our Dunedin community, I will answer these at my own time and pleasure and not at some wrongfully imposed deadline on wrongfully imposed bans sought against me to ban me from the university campus and false politically motivated attacks against me by whomever known or unknown to me,” he said.

“I do not also believe it is appropriate that a deadline is imposed on my reply, at your discretion, since I represent and am elected by our Dunedin community which has generationally subsidised our oldest university.”

Cr Ong said he was invited to the party referred to.

There had been “multiple requests I gladly obliged at the event of our students . . . for me to take photos and videos with them . . . of my public service for our student and wider community”.

Cr Ong said his visit to Ubar was well documented.

“I was well recognised by the security of Ubar at the time of my brief visit and Ubar security instantly recognised me on my entry.

“I was immediately recognised by student supporters who requested to me that I take photos with them and their friends, which can be seen widely on my social media.”

Dr Clark said the university had responsibilities relating to the health, safety and wellbeing of students.

“The concern presently under consideration is whether your continued unrestricted access to university grounds and premises could cause students to feel unsafe or expose them to further unwanted interactions.”

Dr Clark said the university recognised a trespass notice would restrict Cr Ong’s ability to enter university grounds and premises.

“It will therefore consider whether such a restriction is necessary, reasonable and proportionate in light of all the available information, including any response you provide.”

Cr Ong was invited to provide comment about possible alternatives to a ban from the university premises and grounds.

Limited access was one possibility or “another arrangement [that] could appropriately protect student safety and wellbeing while allowing access for a legitimate purpose”.

Cr Ong was asked for his views about whether the proposed trespass notice would be reasonable and proportionate and for any “correction, explanation or contextual information you consider relevant”.