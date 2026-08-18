A controversial Dunedin identity’s pitch to turn a city heritage landmark into the “Benedict Centre” came shortly after a curious email from him as a councillor. In the email, Cr Benedict Ong advocated for the Dunedin City Council to provide more information publicly about its decision-making process regarding the future of 231 Stuart St, known as the former home of the Fortune Theatre and originally the Trinity Methodist Church. The council had requested proposals ahead of a deadline of Monday this week, which was when Cr Ong announced his concept would include eight luxury suites, an executive education salon, a premium dining room and bar, and health and wellness consulting rooms. On Tuesday last week, Cr Ong attempted to obtain information from the council about “how the process generally has been”, “overall interest vs expectations” and “indicative price expectation offer range”. Such content could be relevant regarding “further proposals to be submitted ahead of the Monday deadline”. He signed off on his email as “Benedict Ong, Councillor, Dunedin City Council”. Another city councillor, Andrew Simms, called his email “utterly out of order, both as a councillor and a potential bidder”. Information sought by Cr Ong would be highly useful for anyone preparing a bid for 231 Stuart St, Cr Simms said. “Cr Ong did not declare his intention to mount a bid and appeared to be asking as an interested councillor,” he said. “His very public participation in what would normally be a closely guarded commercial transaction will certainly erode confidence in the integrity of the process.” At a council meeting last Thursday, Cr Ong asked about “the parameter for deciding” on 231 Stuart St. He did not respond to a question from the Otago Daily Times about whether he was asking as a councillor, potential bidder or both. Cr Ong said any suggestion he had misused his position as a councillor would be “a falsehood”. His input had been entirely appropriate, as he had been demanding a public process, he said. ©Allied MediaCr Benedict Ong. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery “I hope the most objectively attractive offer for our community is selected and it most certainly need not be mine at all,” Cr Ong said. “I hope there is a much more attractive proposal that is provided to our community in a public process.” The property at 231 Stuart St has sat vacant since the Fortune Theatre closed in May 2018. The building there opened as a church in 1870 and is classed as a category 1 historic place. In July this year, the council invited proposals for a potential purchase of the property. Council staff said on Tuesday they were unable to comment while the process was ongoing. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said Cr Ong’s bid was a complete surprise. “My expectation is that Cr Ong will be treated as any other potential bidder now that he has submitted a bid in his personal capacity,” she said. “It is also my expectation that he will definitely not be involved in any council discussions or able to access any council confidential information on the future of 231 Stuart St.”