Orca trio spotted in harbour

An orca glides through the water in Otago Harbour’s Deborah Bay yesterday, creating a spectacle for dozens of people lined up in Aramoana Rd. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It started out as a WTF moment — what’s that fish?

Dunedin resident Nicky Third said she and her husband had just finished lunch at Carey’s Bay Hotel and were getting into their car when they spotted something "large and black" coming out of the water in Deborah Bay.

"So we drove further down the road to investigate.

"When we saw a big fin rise up out of the water — well, I won’t tell you what we said."

It turned out it was not a fish, it was a mammal.

"We were pretty excited when we worked out that it was actually an orca," she said.

"We’ve never seen one up close like that before. It’s exciting to know they’re in our harbour."

The orca was one of three spotted in the bay yesterday — two adults and a juvenile.

An Otago Harbour control spokesman said they were first spotted about 2.45pm by the crews of a pilot boat and two tug boats that were heading out to assist the Deneb Harmony bulk carrier on its journey up the harbour to the T/U sheds in Dunedin.

"They came up as far as what we call Acheron Point, not too far from Deborah Bay."

People lined the road alongside the harbour and passengers aboard the Monarch peered over the side, all vying for a good look at the trio.

He said they did not affect shipping or any other boating traffic.

"They were good as gold."

Orca Research Trust founder Dr Ingrid Visser said orca were commonly seen around the entrance to Otago Harbour and they often ventured into the harbour to feed.

"It’s very regular, very normal. You get them in the harbour at least every few months, if not more regularly."