[Missing Credit]Southern Landmarx head foreman Joe Hagley will represent Otago at the 2026 Registered Master Landscapers Young Landscaper of the Year national final, in Christchurch on September 19. Photo: Supplied Two Otago landscapers are busy fine-tuning their lawn installation, irrigation, plant identification and paving skills in the build-up to next month’s 2026 Registered Master Landscapers Young Landscaper of the Year national final. Southern Landmarx head foreman Joe Hagley, of Cromwell, and Diva Landscapes project manager Luke Brinkmann-Kroemer, of Queenstown, will go shovel to shovel with eight other finalists from around New Zealand, in Christchurch on September 19. Mr Hagley said he had nine years’ experience in landscaping, and entered the competition to challenge himself and identify what skills he needed to improve. The 28-year-old began his landscaping career after discovering he enjoyed outdoor work, and has since built a career across hardscape, softscape, irrigation, retaining, stonework and site leadership, where he oversees multiple construction teams. He said it was his first time entering the competition, and he was finding the impending final “pretty nerve-racking”. But he hoped his approach to landscaping — do the mahi, get the treats — would serve him well in the competition. “The biggest reward I get from my work is the finished product, and seeing how the clients react to it.” SuppliedDiva Landscapes project manager Luke Brinkmann-Kroemer will represent Otago at the 2026 Registered Master Landscapers Young Landscaper of the Year national final, in Christchurch on September 19. Photo: Supplied Fellow finalist Mr Brinkmann-Kroemer said he chose landscaping as a career while living in Germany. “We moved to Germany in 2016 for about four or five years — my whole family are German, but me and my brother were born here in Queenstown and grew up here.” He said he began an apprenticeship as a landscaper when he finished school in Germany because he wanted “an outdoor, physical career”. “I love the job because you get to use your brain and create something that looks absolutely spectacular and has a long-lasting look and outcome to it.” Then about six years ago, the family returned to Queenstown when his mother got a good job offer, and he continued to work as a landscaper at Diva. Now the 27-year-old has about eight years’ experience across Germany and New Zealand. He said it was his first time in the competition, and while it would be great to win, he was treating the experience as a way to highlight what he still needed to learn. The finalists will meet at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens on September 19, and will rotate through 10 practical stations covering machinery operation, trailer and tools, soft landscape set-out, lawn installation, profile set-out, design, irrigation, plant identification, paving and hardscape construction. The finalists are assessed on practical competence, technical knowledge, accuracy, safety, problem solving, communication, leadership and professional judgement. Registered Master Landscapers chief executive Rachel Louie said the event provided a national stage for people who were already building serious careers in the profession. “Young Landscaper of the Year celebrates the people becoming the next leaders of landscaping. “They are being asked to demonstrate the skills, judgement and communication that professional landscapers use every day, while the public gets to see just how broad this profession really is.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz