One Dunedin city councillor is sceptical of Otago’s mayors’ proposed letter of unity in response to looming reform while another is resigned to the city’s “shotgun marriage” under amalgamation. The Otago Daily Times on Monday reported the region’s mayors had agreed “in principle’’ to opt out of lodging a merger proposal, instead suggesting penning a letter outlining plans to continue working together towards a solution. Cr Andrew Simms said the plan was “optimistic when no fewer than three of the [region’s] five mayors have stated positions that don’t appear collaborative”. “I am not sure that more time will bring more co-operation from Otago mayors, when we appear to be moving further apart as this conversation continues, not closer together.” The government gave councils three months from May to submit ‘‘Head Start’’ plans for new unitary authorities made up of at least two councils. Councils with an unsuccessful proposal, or no proposal at all, would have structures imposed on them. With Monday’s deadline looming, Waitaki District Council is the only Otago council to formally back an amalgamation option, looking north to a proposed South Canterbury unitary authority. Following separate council workshops last week, Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin and Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover both said their councils were not in positions to submit proposals by the deadline. Mr Martin did discuss three indicative options for a rural Otago unitary authority — two of which include swathes of Dunedin hinterland. The Central Otago District Council are expected to discuss the matter at a meeting on Wednesday, followed by Dunedin city councillors on Monday. Cr Simms said formal meetings were well overdue — Dunedin City Council had been encouraged to wait for direction from the Otago Mayoral Forum, he said. “But, you know, we don’t appear to be on the cusp of receiving that in any meaningful form . . . that would have given us something to really get our teeth into.” It was Cr Simms’ firm belief Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker had “tried to play the game collaboratively”. “I just wonder if that was ever going to yield the right result for Dunedin.” Ms Barker said members of the mayoral forum were working hard to gather information needed for councils to make the best decisions “within the government’s deadline and changing landscapes”. She and Cr Simms met council staff on Monday to consider the draft report for next Monday’s meeting, which Ms Barker expected councillors to receive in coming days. Cr Simms was invited to the meeting by council chief executive Sandy Graham as deputy mayor Cherry Lucas was unavailable, Ms Barker said. [Missing Credit]Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong. Photo: ODT files Cr Benedict Ong said the mayors’ proposed letter would have no impact on Monday’s meeting. “The reality is whilst our other councils are dating, Dunedin City Council has been dateless and in any case we will all be married under a shotgun marriage whether dating or dateless anyway,” he said. He was critical of a perceived lack of discussions with Dunedin’s “sibling councils”. However, Cr John Chambers said he was pleased by the mayors’ consensus as local government reform required time for development and consultation. “Any changes proposed should be made to improve and strengthen democratic process and representation rather than be sold as a quick fix to save money.” Community boards should also have a chance to contribute, he said. Cr Doug Hall said the letter could influence the August 3 discussions, “but it doesn’t remove the council’s responsibility to make its own decision”. Given the government’s tight frame, slowing down the process was sensible, he said. “I struggle to understand why anyone would want to rush a decision of this magnitude. “Once these structures are changed, there is no easy way back.” ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz