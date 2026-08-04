It appears Otago’s regional deal with the government has been approved. The significant deal is described as “agreed” in a draft proposal document on regional amalgamation being developed by Queenstown Lakes and Dunedin councils and sent to the Otago Daily Times. Though no details have been released, the ODT understands the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) approved the regional deal behind closed doors at their meeting on Monday. The Queenstown Lakes — Central Otago Regional Deal, an economic growth and infrastructure partnership with the central government, was also considered in private by the Central Otago District Council last week. The deal is one of three announced at the beginning of last July — the others were with Auckland City Council and Western Bay of Plenty. Under the proposed amalgamation model, Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago councils would form an Inland Otago unitary authority, which “builds directly” on the deal. “The regional deal recognises the increasingly integrated nature of the inland economy and provides a strong platform for future growth, infrastructure investment and governance integration,” the document said. It said the deal also recognised the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago districts faced common challenges from growth in housing, transport issues and tourism and economic development. The proposed unitary authority would formalise and strengthen existing joint investment and planning from the councils, the document said. “Rather than creating a new partnership, it provides a permanent governance structure for a partnership that is already recognised as central to the future development of Inland Otago.” At separate meetings on Monday, the QLDC and Dunedin City Council agreed to jointly pitch a “twin unitary authority” model to the government. Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis, who opposed the decision, shared the draft proposal document with the ODT, saying he believed it “fails to be honest [or] forward looking”. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said work was ongoing to develop the high-level proposal, but it was not an opportunity to re-debate council decisions. The document was sent to councillors for feedback on Monday night, ahead of Sunday’s deadline for submissions on ‘‘head start’’ plans for new unitary authorities to take up regional council functions. Proposals require the support of two councils representing either a majority of affected councils or a majority of the affected area’s population. Under the proposed model, Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago councils would form an “inland Otago’’ council, while Dunedin, Clutha and potentially the Waitaki would form a “coastal Otago’’ council, with regional council functions delivered by an “appropriate shared services arrangement”. [Missing Credit][object Object] Waitaki District Council’s possible inclusion in a coastal council was considered a “priority issue” for the proposal’s detailed design but did not predetermine Waitaki’s decision making, the document said. Though the council had backed joining a proposed South Canterbury unitary authority, the viability of any such proposal “remains uncertain”. An Otago-wide unitary authority “should not be ruled out” as a future option, but would require significant further work. Overall, the proposal was a “practical pathway to reform rather than a reactive response”. Ms Barker said the document was a preliminary draft of a high-level proposal and was expected to receive final sign-off in the coming days following councillor feedback. “It is not an opportunity to re-debate the options, especially from those who voted against submitting a twin unitary head start which we had the opportunity to discuss and debate at the council meeting.” Significant work would still be required should any proposal be accepted, Ms Barker said. Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said it was “a shame” a position for Otago had not found support across the board, through everyone had done their best under the circumstances. “In the speed and environment we are operating in everyone has done the best we can,” she said. Waitaki remained comfortable with its decision to pursue a South Canterbury merger “at the moment” and work continued to submit a workable proposal by the deadline. The council will meet to discuss that proposal on Friday. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz