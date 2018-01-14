Otago set to sizzle today

Almost the whole country seems to be in for some serious warm weather today with Central Otago set to sizzle as a humid northeast flow glosses over NZ for the next few days.

Some places throughout Otago and Southland have already hit 20degC or higher including Mosgiel, Balclutha, Gore, Invercargill and the majority of Central Otago according to the Metservice map radar.

Canterbury and Otago started the day with areas of fog and look likely to end with the same this evening.

Alexandra looks to be the pick of the region today with a scorching high of 32degC, a hot sunny day with some northerlies.

For Dunedin and Oamaru, some morning cloud and possible light rain, then fine for the rest of the day with cloud returning at night.

Wanaka and Queenstown are predicted to have a sunny day with a chance of showers in the afternoon and experiencing gusty northwesterlies.

Today, it will be mostly fine except for a few showers about the ranges for Horowhenua Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

Mostly fine also for the rest of the North Island but a few showers mainly inland during the afternoon and evening, some heavy with thunderstorms.

Predicted highs around the region:

Dunedin - 25degC

Alexandra - 32degC

Queenstown - 27degC

Wanaka - 29degC

Oamaru - 24degC

Weather this week:

Monday: North Island, cloudy periods with a few showers possible during the afternoon. South Island, Mainly fine in the east, a few showers turning to rain south of the Glaciers and Northerly gales in Fiordland.

Tuesday: North Island, cloud increasing with a few showers and possible gale northeasterlies in some areas. Rain developing in Northland late in the day. South Island, heavy falls and cloud increasing in the east, and rain forecasted in the west. Northeasterlies rising to gale is being forecasted for the coasts.

Wednesday: Heavy falls north of Taranaki to East Cape, easing to a few showers. Strong or gale northeasterlies easing. Rain, possibly heavy in the north and west of the South Island, and showers developing in the south.

- additional reporting NZME