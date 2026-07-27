The University of Otago is proposing a restructure that will actually add two members to its senior leadership team. Vice-chancellor Grant Roberston has outlined to staff proposed changes to the university’s senior leadership team (SLT) structure to help ensure the university is “set up to respond effectively and sustainably to future opportunities and challenges”, a spokeswoman said. “Like other universities in New Zealand, and around the world, Otago is operating in a rapidly changing environment, including student expectations, shifts in funding, rapid technological change and increasing global instability. “While this environment presents challenges, it also highlights more than ever the value of what universities do as places where evidence, science and critical thinking are paramount.” These challenges and opportunities required the university to rethink some of the ways it organised themselves, the spokeswoman said. Four existing roles are proposed to be disestablished and six established. There are 16 members of the senior leadership team, including the vice-chancellor. Asked about which positions would be affected, a spokeswoman said: “As the consultation process is currently under way, it would not be appropriate for us to share this information at this time. “The changes are intended to bring related functions together, create clearer accountability, and better position the university to deliver on its strategic priorities.” Submissions on the restructure close at the end of this week. Meanwhile, the University of Otago Council has appointed a new member. Experienced director and general practitioner Dr Doug Hill will join the council in November. Dr Hill will replace Brendan Boyle. Chancellor Trish Oakley said the addition of Dr Hill continued the council’s commitment to bringing experienced governors to the table, strengthening its collective capability. The university reported about 19,000 equivalent fulltime students as at March this year, a rise of more than 5% on the previous year. The consolidated University Group, which includes the University of Otago, University of Otago Holdings Limited and the University of Otago Foundation Trust, recorded an operating surplus of $5.6 million for the year compared to a budgeted deficit of $2.4m in its 2025 annual report, released in April this year. The university budget recorded an $11.6m deficit in the same report. matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz