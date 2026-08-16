© Allied MediaPhoto: Gregor Richardson Dunedin potters Katie Hobbs (left), Gabriella Stuart and Luke Easterbrook-Clarke admire some of the individual pieces in the Otago Potters Group annual exhibition, at the Community Gallery, in Princes St, on Saturday. Among the exhibits were sculptures that were given awards last Friday night by prominent ceramic artist and guest judge Elena Renker. Maria Christus was awarded the premier prize for her work titled “Rebuild II”; Liz Knowles was honoured with the best sculpture award for her work titled “Queen Wobblebottom”; Wendy-Ann Jansen van Vuuren won the emerging artist award for “Wall Vase”; and Marion Familton won the Functiona lware prize for her soda-fired fluted wall vase. The exhibition runs daily, from 10am-4pm, until August 23. Photo: Gregor Richardson