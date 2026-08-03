Sweeping reform of the Otago University Students’ Association structure giving more power to non-students has been shelved — for now. OUSA president Daniel Leamy was expected to put forward a proposal creating a two-pronged model of the organisation featuring a student-led, 12-elected member executive, and a committee featuring four student-elected members and three independent non-student directors. [Missing Credit]Daniel Leamy The committee would have had the majority of say over governance and commercial issues; the executive would continue to “advocate for the students”. This committee would have also overseen OUSA’s holdings company, which also owns the University Book Shop (UBS). UBS is presently in the firing line, with moves to shut down the main store and maintain it as a campus bookstore selling textbooks causing outcry among Dunedin’s literary community. However, the OUSA issued a statement on Monday saying it has pulled back on the moves for the time being. “The OUSA executive has decided not to proceed with proposed governance changes due to a lack of time for meaningful student consultation before the upcoming OUSA executive elections,” Mr Leamy said “The proposed model was intended to provide a clearer governance framework, reduce unnecessary complexity and better support the executive in meeting its responsibilities while maintaining student control, accountability and oversight. “Similar governance models are already used by a number of students' associations across New Zealand.” Mr Leamy recognised “changes of this significance must have robust student engagement and discussion”. “As a result, the proposal will not move forward at this stage. The executive remains committed to ensuring OUSA’s governance arrangements continue to evolve to meet the needs of both current and future students.” The proposal had proved unpopular with several prominent former members of the student community. Green MP Francisco Hernandez, a former OUSA president, was disappointed by the proposal. “I am concerned about the initial proposal that appears to reduce student control over student affairs. “This is the culmination of corporatisation of the sector which stemmed from the introduction of voluntary student membership.” [Missing Credit]Aaron Hawkins. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN Former Dunedin mayor and OUSA life member Aaron Hawkins was similarly critical. “It wouldn’t be the first time that OUSA have paid good money for bad advice, but this sounds an awful lot like a solution looking for a problem. “After overseeing the shrinking of [student magazine] Critic and the effective closure of UBS, it’s sad to see the end of representative democracy being promoted by the OUSA executive.” Mr Leamy reiterated the proposal would have replaced the current OUSA holdings and advisory boards with a new OUSA governing committee, chaired by the OUSA president, with a student majority and reserved matters requiring executive approval. The proposal had been developed over several months, he said.