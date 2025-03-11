Out with the old

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Workers swap signs at the newly rebranded Woolworths Dunedin Central yesterday.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

In 2023, the Australian-owned company announced the nearly 200 Countdown stores across New Zealand would be rebranded as Woolworths — in line with their Australian counterparts.

More than $400 million would be spent over three years to change the brand, focus on older stores across New Zealand, and establish a new loyalty programme, managers announced at the time.