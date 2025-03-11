Out with the old

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Workers swap signs at the newly rebranded Woolworths Dunedin Central yesterday.
In 2023, the Australian-owned company announced the nearly 200 Countdown stores across New Zealand would be rebranded as Woolworths — in line with their Australian counterparts.
More than $400 million would be spent over three years to change the brand, focus on older stores across New Zealand, and establish a new loyalty programme, managers announced at the time.