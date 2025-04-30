'Party poopers': DCC snuffs out fireworks return

The new year was celebrated with a fireworks display in the Octagon in Dunedin. Photo Peter McIntosh

Any hopes fireworks would return to Dunedin's New Year's Eve celebrations this year have been shot down.

The Dunedin City Council this afternoon voted 9-6 against reinstating a fireworks display.

The city is instead poised to "reimagine" the event, such as by incorporating local themes or taking inspiration from Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival.

Councillors made passionate arguments each way.

Cr Steve Walker said fireworks should be consigned to where they belonged - in history.

"We're all party poopers," Cr Brent Weatherall said.

The city has not run a New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics display since welcoming 2021.

New Year’s Eve festivities in the Octagon to bring in 2022 were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and light and laser shows have been run the past three years as an alternative to fireworks.

The council said those had received mixed reviews.

The council has previously run into trouble with a fireworks display in the Octagon.

The New Year celebrations to bring in 2017 led to Dunedin man Wayne Boss being blinded in one eye after he was struck by falling debris.

WorkSafe decided not to lay charges.

Mr Boss was disgusted by a council statement that year saying there was not enough evidence to show whether the firework that caused the injury came from a council display or a member of the public.

Reinstating fireworks: How they voted

For (6): Mayor Jules Radich, Crs Bill Acklin, David Benson-Pope, Carmen Houlahan, Jim O'Malley, Brent Weatherall.

Against (9): Crs Cherry Lucas, Sophie Barker, Christine Garey, Kevin Gilbert, Marie Laufiso, Mandy Mayhem, Lee Vandervis, Steve Walker, Andrew Whiley.