Passenger arrested for allegedly threatening officers

A routine police stop in Dunedin ended in a passenger being arrested after threats were allegedly made to officers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Filleul St at 3.34am on Sunday which resulted in the arrest of a passenger.

The car was driven by a 19-year-old man who underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 678mcg.

The breath alcohol limit for those under 20 is 0mcg.

The passenger, another 19-year-old man, then threatened the officers after the breath testing and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

On Saturday in Dundas St, another 19-year-old man was stopped at 11.10pm.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 789mcg.

He was summoned to appear in court and suspended from driving.

