Patrons trespassed from bar

A mother and son have been arrested and trespassed from a Dunedin bar following a series of abusive tirades on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 24-year-old man was refused service at a bar in the Octagon and staff eventually asked him to leave about 2.30am.

But the man and his family disagreed with the decision and an altercation started.

A police unit was driving past at the time and stopped to speak to the family, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"All parties were spoken to and the 24-year-old and his family were advised to go home."

However, the man’s mother (54) was not satisfied with the situation and kept walking back into the bar to complain.

The 24-year-old also refused to leave the area.

"About 30 minutes later, he ran back towards the bar, diving over the fence and tackling a bar staff member to the ground."

The man was arrested and charged with assault, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man’s mother was "unhappy" about her son being arrested and slapped a bar staff member with an open hand.

She then verbally abused police while they arrested her for the assault.

They were then trespassed from the bar.