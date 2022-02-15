Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Peninsula Connection, one-way streets on agenda

    By Grant Miller
    Michael Wood speaking in Parliament last week. PHOTO: PARLIAMENT TV
    A visit to Harington Point on the Otago Peninsula seems set to be added to Transport Minister Michael Wood’s itinerary when he comes to Dunedin in April.

    Mr Wood is to consider what should happen to State Highway1 through the central city, as there are conflicting views about whether the one-way pair of routes ought to be retained.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s board favours retaining the one-way system in an upgraded form, but the Dunedin City Council is challenging that assessment.

    At a city council infrastructure services committee meeting yesterday, deputy mayor Christine Garey highlighted that the final piece of the Peninsula Connection project remained unfunded.

    A visit there could be added to Mr Wood’s agenda, Cr Garey suggested.

    A completed shared path will run to almost marathon length when the connection is completed and once it has linked up with the path from Dunedin to Port Chalmers.

    However, the council has battled to make the case for national funding for the final stretch to Harington Point.

    Widening of the peninsula connection road, at a cost of $51.8million, was the council’s top request to get Government backing when "shovel-ready projects" were being sought.

    The council missed out.

    "We need support from central government to get some money for this project to complete it," Cr Garey said.

     

