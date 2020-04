Craig Dinnissen

A Mosgiel man who drove to John Wilson Drive to walk his dog was among several people warned for lockdown breaches over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said that sort of behaviour was clearly prohibited.

An intoxicated man (39) was found drinking alcohol on Dowling St at 2.30am today.

He was arrested and given a pre-charge warning.

Meanwhile, two women and a man were also warned after being found in a derelict building in Moray Place at 12.30am on Sunday.