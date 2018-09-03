Pink payday: Star gives Dunedin busker $20

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A young performer in Dunedin struck a chord with Pink, impressing the star ahead of her performance at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.
The girl was busking and caught the attention of Pink's 1-year-old son, Jameson, when the family walked by.
He was dancing away and the family decided to stay for the entire song. Afterwards, Pink gave daughter Willow $20 to give to the young busker.
"The beautiful young singer kept her cool and said afterwards she wished she knew a Pink song," an onlooker said.
Dunedin was the first New Zealand stop for Pink on her ''The Beautiful Trauma World Tour''. She now has a string of six shows in Auckland, starting on Tuesday.
She last toured New Zealand 10 years ago, where she played two sold-out arena shows as part of her I'm Not Dead Tour.