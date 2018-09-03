City falls for Pink

Pop star Pink reaches into an adoring crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the first New Zealand concert of her Beautiful Trauma tour. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

Pink got the party started, and Dunedin raises a glass to the atmosphere and fan spending she left behind.

Reaction was overwhelmingly positive after the star treated more than 37,000 fans to a musical and acrobatic spectacle at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr on Saturday night.

Dunedin Social Club duty manager Casey McMillan said during the day, Octagon establishments were almost busier than at the "Ed Sheeran weekend".

"The whole buzz around the city was crazy; we were so busy.

"I also worked Ed Sheeran and the buzz was still the same, but I think more people of a drinking age went to Pink."

It was a "really fun night" after the concert too, but bars were not as busy as during the day, she said.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said Pink was "very happy" with the reception.

"There’s pink everywhere around town. The crowd got in early and knew all the songs.

"It was certainly the biggest production we’ve ever had. It was a stunning performance by her and loved by everyone there."

The venue "managed the flows" well, he said.

"Although we’re always going to get queueing around major event days."

Traffic moved slowly after the show.

The stadium worked closely with the city on traffic management, he said.

"We do it better than anywhere I’ve been."

Pink makes a dramatic chandelier-swinging entrance to start her Dunedin show.

A Dunedin Venues spokeswoman said buses commissioned by the company to take fans to and from the concert were "well supported".

The next big concert at the venue was Shania Twain in December, and the venue was constantly talking to promoters about future acts, he said.

Fan Melissa Phillips said Pink was "phenomenal" and"pure, pure class".

Fellow crowd member Nic Leigh said words could not "describe how amazing it was".

The singer herself explored the town, including visits to the Dunedin Farmers’ Market on Saturday and the Standard Kitchen cafe yesterday.

Enterprise Dunedin director John Christie said the city could expect a spike in retail and accommodation spending from the weekend.

"We know that the tickets are often sold outside of the city. We understand it’s in excess of 50%.

"It has cultural and social benefits too. Long may we see events like this in the city."

A police spokeswoman said two people were arrested at the concert for disorderly behaviour and another for re-entry after having been evicted from the venue earlier.

"The crowd overall was in good spirits and police were happy with behaviour overall."

