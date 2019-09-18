Sky gazers should not be alarmed if they catch sight of some fast and furious formation flying next week.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force is basing its annual pilot training exercise in Dunedin, and will be taking to the skies with several of its 11 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force is bringing its Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft to Dunedin for its annual pilot training formation flying exercise next week. Photo: Jon Cosgrove

An RNZAF spokeswoman said Exercise Wise Owl would take place during the coming fortnight and involve pilot trainees from No14 Squadron, which is based at Ohakea, near Palmerston North.

Full details of the exercise - including intended fly zones - would be released on Monday.

Flights were likely to cover the wider Otago region, giving trainees a chance to experience diverse terrain, she said.

Four of the Beechcraft planes were seen in Wanaka yesterday, where they were conducting a separate instructor training flight.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz