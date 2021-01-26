Plastic curtain to be lifted in latest site progress

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The plastic used to fully enclose the former Albany St recording studios in a negative pressure tent while asbestos was being removed is now itself being removed.

The Dunedin studio, which dated from 1967, has been replaced with a new $26 million facility in Union St, which includes a two-storey recording studio.

Specialist contractors began the asbestos removal and demolition process last July, and have now removed the roof so demolition can be finished.

University of Otago campus development division director David Perry said the contractors had removed all the asbestos they could safely reach, and would be following a strict methodology approved by WorkSafe New Zealand to remove any remaining asbestos.

Asbestos does not pose a risk when handled correctly.

He expected demolition to be completed about mid-March.

Once clear, the land will be used for the University of Otago’s new 450-bed Te Rangi Hiroa residential college.

Excavation of the site for the residential college has started, and construction is expected to be complete in 2023, at a cost of about $90million.